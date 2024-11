Un triple-double au plus-que-parfait pour Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is 8th player since at least 1982-83 to have a triple double while missing 0 shots from field or line. Also:

Josh Giddey vs Port 1/11/2024

Nikola Jokic vs Mem 12/28/2023

Jokic vs Lakers 1/9/2023

Robert Williams vs Suns 12/31/2021

TJ McConnell vs Cavs 3/3/2021…

