Meilleurs marqueurs NBA : le classement des marqueurs 2026-2027
|#
|Joueur
|Equipe
|Points par match
|1
|Luka Doncic
|LAL
|36.6
|2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|32.1
|3
|Victor Wembanyama
|SAS
|30.7
|4
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIA
|28.4
|5
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|27.3
|6
|Jalen Brunson
|NYK
|26.1
|7
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|25.9
|8
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|25.8
|9
|Anthony Davis
|WAS
|25.6
|10
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|25.0
|11
|Deni Avdija
|POR
|24.9
|12
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|24.8
|13
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|24.6
|14
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|24.5
|15
|Ty Jerome
|MEM
|24.5
|16
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|SAC
|24.4
|17
|Cooper Flagg
|DAL
|24.3
|18
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|24.2
|19
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|24.2
|20
|Pascal Siakam
|IND
|22.9
|21
|Tyler Herro
|MIL
|22.3
|22
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|22.0
|23
|Julius Randle
|BRO
|21.9
|24
|Zion Williamson
|NOR
|21.9
|25
|Kevin Durant
|HOU
|21.5
|26
|Jaylen Brown
|PHI
|21.4
|27
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|ATL
|21.3
|28
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|21.3
|29
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|NYK
|21.2
|30
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|20.9
|31
|Brandon Miller
|CHA
|20.9
|32
|RJ Barrett
|TOR
|20.9
|33
|Norman Powell
|CHI
|20.8
|34
|Darius Garland
|LAC
|20.7
|35
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|20.4
|36
|Paul George
|BOS
|20.4
|37
|Keyonte George
|UTH
|20.4
|38
|Zach LaVine
|SAC
|20.3
|39
|Jaden McDaniels
|MIN
|19.2
|40
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|19.1
|41
|Michael Porter Jr.
|BRO
|19.1
|42
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|19.1
|43
|James Harden
|CLE
|19.1
|44
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|GSW
|19.0
|45
|Desmond Bane
|ORL
|18.7
|46
|Dylan Harper
|SAS
|18.4
|47
|KyShawn George
|WAS
|18.1
|48
|Ayo Dosunmu
|MIN
|18.1
|49
|Naz Reid
|CHA
|17.7
|50
|Immanuel Quickley
|TOR
|17.5