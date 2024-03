Juwan Howard opéré du coeur

Juwan Howard underwent a successful heart procedure at the U-M's Health Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center today.

Howard is expected to fully recover in 6 to 12 weeks, could return in 4 to 6 weeks

Release | https://t.co/BRJyenkQAc#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZdUieeSqeQ

— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 15, 2023