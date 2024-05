Gregg Popovich prendra sa retraite quand il n’aura plus envie de crier sur ses joueurs

I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich when he’d know it’s time to retire.

“That’s a good question. Retire next week, 6 years from now, or after the season, I don’t think about that stuff. I think the little voice in my head will tell me that’s enough.”

