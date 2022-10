Joueurs de la semaine : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Giannis Antetokounmpo, bien sûr

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 24-30). pic.twitter.com/GUeUe7Upcv

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2022