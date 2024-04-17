Playoffs NBA 2024 | Le calendrier complet du premier tour

Les Lakers qualifiés, la NBA a publié le calendrier complet du premier tour des playoffs. Cela débutera dès samedi 20 avril avec quatre rencontres à partir de 19h00 ! Comme chaque année, les premiers week-ends proposent plusieurs rencontres en « prime time » pour les fans européens et africains.
Comme toujours, les horaires indiqués sont ceux de la nuit. Exemple : un match indiqué un lundi à 2h00 sera dans la nuit de lundi à mardi.
CALENDRIER DES PLAYOFFS
SAMEDI 20 AVRIL
Cleveland – Orlando (19h00)
Minnesota – Phoenix (21h30)
New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (minuit)
Denver – LA Lakers (02h30)
DIMANCHE 21 AVRIL
Boston – 8e (19h00)
LA Clippers – Dallas (21h30)
Milwaukee – Indiana (1h00)
OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (3h30)
LUNDI 22 AVRIL
Cleveland – Orlando (01h00)
New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (01h30)
Denver – LA Lakers (04h00)
MARDI 23 AVRIL
Minnesota – Phoenix (1h30)
Milwaukee – Indiana (2h30)
LA Clippers – Dallas (4h00)
MERCREDI 24 AVRIL
Boston – 8e (01h00)
OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (3h30)
JEUDI 25 AVRIL
Orlando – Cleveland (1h00)
Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (1h30)
LA Lakers – Denver (4h00)
VENDREDI 26 AVRIL
Indiana – Milwaukee (23h30)
Dallas – Clippers (2h00)
Phoenix – Minnesota (4h00)
SAMEDI 27 AVRIL
Orlando – Cleveland (19h00)
New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (21h30)
8e – Boston (minuit)
LA Lakers – Denver (2h30)
DIMANCHE 28 AVRIL
Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (19h00)
Dallas – LA Clippers (21h30)
Indiana – Milwaukee (1h00)
Phoenix – Minnesota (3h30)
LUNDI 29 AVRIL
New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (à définir)
8e – Boston (à définir)
Denver – LA Lakers (si besoin)
MARDI 30 AVRIL
Milwaukee – Indiana (si besoin)
Cleveland – Orlando (si besoin)
New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (si besoin)
Minnesota – Phoenix (si besoin)
MERCREDI 1ER MAI
OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (si besoin)
Boston – 8e (si besoin)
LA Clippers – Dallas (si besoin)
JEUDI 2 MAI
Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (si besoin)
Indiana – Milwaukee (si besoin)
LA Lakers – Denver (si besoin)
Phoenix – Minnesota (si besoin)
VENDREDI 3 MAI
8e – Boston (si besoin)
Orlando – Cleveland (si besoin)
New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (si besoin)
Dallas – LA Clippers (si besoin)
SAMEDI 4 MAI
New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (si besoin)
Milwaukee – Indiana (si besoin)
Denver – LA Lakers (si besoin)
Minnesota – Phoenix (si besoin)
DIMANCHE 5 MAI
Cleveland – Orlando (si besoin)
Boston – 8e (si besoin)
OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (si besoin)
LA Clippers – Dallas (si besoin)