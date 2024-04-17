Matchs
NBA hier
Matchs
hier
NOR106
LAL110
SAC118
GSW94
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • PHI1.46MIA2.62Pariez
  • CHI1.58ATL2.28Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Playoffs NBA 2024 | Le calendrier complet du premier tour

Publié le 17/04/2024 à 9:19 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Horaires, dates, affiches… L’agenda complet du premier tour des playoffs NBA 2024.

calendrier playoffs nba

Les Lakers qualifiés, la NBA a publié le calendrier complet du premier tour des playoffs. Cela débutera dès samedi 20 avril avec quatre rencontres à partir de 19h00 ! Comme chaque année, les premiers week-ends proposent plusieurs rencontres en « prime time » pour les fans européens et africains.

 

 

Comme toujours, les horaires indiqués sont ceux de la nuit. Exemple : un match indiqué un lundi à 2h00 sera dans la nuit de lundi à mardi.

CALENDRIER DES PLAYOFFS

SAMEDI 20 AVRIL

Cleveland – Orlando (19h00)

Minnesota – Phoenix (21h30)

New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (minuit)

 

 

Denver – LA Lakers (02h30)

DIMANCHE 21 AVRIL

Boston – 8e (19h00)

LA Clippers – Dallas (21h30)

Milwaukee – Indiana (1h00)

OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (3h30)

LUNDI 22 AVRIL

Cleveland – Orlando (01h00)

New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (01h30)

Denver – LA Lakers (04h00)

MARDI 23 AVRIL

Minnesota – Phoenix (1h30)

Milwaukee – Indiana (2h30)

LA Clippers – Dallas (4h00)

MERCREDI 24 AVRIL

Boston – 8e (01h00)

OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (3h30)

JEUDI 25 AVRIL

Orlando – Cleveland (1h00)

Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (1h30)

LA Lakers – Denver (4h00)

VENDREDI 26 AVRIL

Indiana – Milwaukee (23h30)

Dallas – Clippers (2h00)

Phoenix – Minnesota (4h00)

SAMEDI 27 AVRIL

Orlando – Cleveland (19h00)

New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (21h30)

8e – Boston (minuit)

LA Lakers – Denver (2h30)

DIMANCHE 28 AVRIL

Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (19h00)

Dallas – LA Clippers (21h30)

Indiana – Milwaukee (1h00)

Phoenix – Minnesota (3h30)

LUNDI 29 AVRIL

New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (à définir)

8e – Boston (à définir)

Denver – LA Lakers (si besoin)

MARDI 30 AVRIL

Milwaukee – Indiana (si besoin)

Cleveland – Orlando (si besoin)

New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (si besoin)

Minnesota – Phoenix (si besoin)

MERCREDI 1ER MAI

OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (si besoin)

Boston – 8e (si besoin)

LA Clippers – Dallas (si besoin)

JEUDI 2 MAI

Miami ou Philadelphie – New York (si besoin)

Indiana – Milwaukee (si besoin)

LA Lakers – Denver (si besoin)

Phoenix – Minnesota (si besoin)

VENDREDI 3 MAI

8e – Boston (si besoin)

Orlando – Cleveland (si besoin)

New Orleans ou Sacramento – OKC (si besoin)

Dallas – LA Clippers (si besoin)

SAMEDI 4 MAI

New York – Miami ou Philadelphie (si besoin)

Milwaukee – Indiana (si besoin)

Denver – LA Lakers (si besoin)

Minnesota – Phoenix (si besoin)

DIMANCHE 5 MAI

Cleveland – Orlando (si besoin)

Boston – 8e (si besoin)

OKC – New Orleans ou Sacramento (si besoin)

LA Clippers – Dallas (si besoin)

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés