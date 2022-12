Joe Ingles dépassé par le rythme pour son retour

Joe Ingles is the first 35 year old Australian ever to play in the NBA. (636th game)

Oldest 🇦🇺 players in their last NBA game:

35-079 J Ingles

34-197 A Bogut

34-158 A Baynes

34-121 P Mills

33-253 A Gaze

33-070 S Heal

32-099 M Dellavedova

32-026 L Longley@Bucks #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/x5uDYENJjf

