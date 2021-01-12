Beasley, Stephenson, Muhammad… Les vétérans boudés lors de la Draft de la G-League

La NBA ayant autorisé les joueurs de plus de cinq ans d’expérience à aller piger en G-League, on n’avait jamais vu autant de noms connus inscrits à une Draft de la ligue de développement. Mais les équipes qui la composent ont préféré miser sur la jeunesse lors de cette édition 2021.

Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Emeka Okafor, Terrence Jones, Shabazz Muhammad, Mario Chalmers… Aucun d’entre eux ne fait partie des sélectionnés. Ils sont d’ailleurs seulement vingt-cinq à avoir été appelés, sur trois tours de dix-neuf choix initialement, car les franchises avaient la possibilité de passer leur tour. À noter que Dzanan Musa avait lui retiré son nom au dernier moment, rapporte le NY Times.

Le first pick est quand même un ancien joueur NBA : Admiral Schodield, 42e choix de Draft 2019, qui a joué 33 matchs avec les Wizards la saison dernière. On retrouve également Antonio Blakeney et Allonzo Trier dans le Top 5, Justin Patton ou encore Gary Payton II un peu plus loin. Tous ceux qui ont été oubliés attendent maintenant un coup de fil qui pourrait venir plus vite que prévu avec l’impact du Covid-19.

La G-League retrouvera les parquets en février dans une « bulle » à Orlando, avec un championnat regroupant dix-huit équipes.

Premier tour

1. Greensboro: Admiral Schofield (Tennessee)

2. Memphis (from Erie): Freddie Gillespie (Baylor)

3. Canton (from RGV): Antonio Blakeney (LSU)

4. Iowa (from Windy City via LAK): Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

5. Lakeland (from Westchester): Tahjere McCall (Tennessee State)

6. Canton (from South Bay): Anthony Lamb (Vermont)

7. Oklahoma City (from Iowa): Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

8. Lakeland (from Long Island): DJ Hogg (Texas A&M)

9. Westchester (from Oklahoma City via CTN): Justin Patton (Creighton)

10. RGV (from Agua Caliente via OKC, CTN, SCW): Armoni Brooks (Houston)

11. Raptors905 : Kevon Harris (Stephen F. Austin)

12. RVG (from Delaware): Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati)

13. Oklahoma City (from Stockton via GBO): Vincent Edwards (Purdue)

14. Austin: Jonathan Kasibabu (Fairfield)

15. Raptors905 (from Lakeland): Gary Payton II (Oregon State)

16. Memphis: Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland)

17. Iowa (from Canton via OKC): Dakarai Tucker (Utah)

18. *Salt Lake City

19. N/A

Deuxième tour

1. Delaware (from RGV): Jemerrio Jones (New Mexico State)

2. Fort Wayne (from Windy City): Oshae Brissett (Syracuse)

3. *Westchester

4. *Iowa

5. *Long Island

6. *Agua Caliente (from OKC)

7. Fort Wayne: Quincy McKnight (Seton Hall)

8. *Agua Caliente

9. Santa Cruz: Selom Mawugbe (Azusa Pacific)

10. *Raptors905

11. *Memphis (from Capital City via ACC)

12. Austin (from Delaware): Anthony Mathis (Oregon)

13. *Erie (from Sioux Falls)

14. *Greensboro (from Texas)

15. Austin (from Stockton): Kaleb Johnson (Georgetown)

16. *Santa Cruz (from Austin)

17. *Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from Canton): Rob Edwards (Arizona State)

19. *Salt Lake City

Troisième tour

1. *Greensboro

2. *Erie

3. *Westchester

4. Delaware (from South Bay via ACC): Braxton Key (Virginia)

5. *Iowa

6. *Long Island

7. *Oklahoma City

8. *Fort Wayne

9. *Canton (from Santa Cruz)

10. *Raptors905

11. *Delaware

12. *Lakeland

13. *Memphis

14. *Canton

15. *Raptors905 (from Salt Lake City)

16. N/A

17. N/A

18. N/A

19. N/A

* = ne peut pas choisir

^ = peut passer son tour