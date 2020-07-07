Amir Johnson dans le viseur des Nets afin d’aider Jarrett Allen dans la raquette ?

C’est l’hécatombe à Brooklyn, qui va donc se rendre à Disney World sans Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler, Nic Claxton ou encore Spencer Dinwiddie.
La situation est particulièrement problématique sous le cercle, où Jarrett Allen semble bien trop seul…
Pour l’épauler, on évoquait ce week-end Dragan Bender, Deyonta Davis ou Christ Koumadje, mais le New York Times annonce que la priorité de Brooklyn est plutôt le vétéran Amir Johnson. Âgé de 33 ans, il n’a pas joué cette saison en NBA, après n’avoir pas été conservé par les Sixers à l’issue de la dernière campagne.
Passé par Detroit, Toronto ou Boston, Amir Johnson avait ainsi surtout fait parler de lui lors des derniers playoffs en consultant son téléphone portable alors qu’il était sur le banc.
Veteran center Amir Johnson has emerged as a prime target for the Nets, league sources say, in their search for roster reinforcements
Brooklyn has been on the hunt for a big man since losing DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 7, 2020
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Bp
|Int
|Ct
|Fte
|Pts
|Kyrie Irving
|20
|32.9
|47.8
|39.4
|92.2
|1.1
|4.0
|5.2
|6.4
|2.6
|1.4
|0.5
|2.6
|27.4
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|64
|31.2
|41.5
|30.7
|77.8
|0.5
|3.0
|3.5
|6.8
|2.7
|0.6
|0.3
|2.8
|20.6
|Caris Levert
|39
|29.0
|41.4
|38.1
|72.0
|1.0
|3.1
|4.1
|4.1
|2.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.8
|17.7
|Joe Harris
|63
|30.9
|47.1
|41.2
|74.7
|1.0
|3.4
|4.3
|2.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|2.2
|13.9
|Taurean Prince
|64
|29.0
|37.6
|33.9
|79.8
|0.8
|5.2
|6.0
|1.8
|2.0
|0.9
|0.4
|2.5
|12.1
|Jarrett Allen
|64
|25.7
|64.6
|0.0
|62.0
|3.0
|6.4
|9.5
|1.3
|1.1
|0.6
|1.3
|2.2
|10.6
|Garrett Temple
|55
|28.1
|37.8
|32.4
|76.7
|0.5
|2.9
|3.5
|2.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|10.3
|Deandre Jordan
|56
|22.0
|66.6
|0.0
|68.0
|2.5
|7.5
|10.0
|1.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|2.0
|8.3
|Timothe Luwawu-cabarrot
|39
|17.2
|40.6
|35.8
|83.9
|0.6
|1.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.2
|2.1
|6.3
|Wilson Chandler
|35
|21.0
|40.4
|30.6
|87.0
|0.3
|3.8
|4.2
|1.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.3
|2.3
|5.9
|David Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|52.1
|42.9
|66.7
|0.4
|1.9
|2.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.6
|1.6
|5.2
|Chris Chiozza
|11
|11.4
|48.9
|44.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1.3
|1.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|1.0
|5.2
|Nicolas Claxton
|15
|12.5
|56.2
|14.3
|52.4
|1.3
|1.7
|2.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.9
|4.4
|Dzanan Musa
|35
|11.6
|36.0
|23.1
|75.0
|0.5
|1.5
|2.0
|0.9
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.7
|4.2
|Rodions Kurucs
|39
|12.8
|44.8
|38.5
|60.7
|0.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.1
|1.7
|4.2
|Iman Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|32.8
|24.2
|57.1
|0.7
|1.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.2
|1.6
|4.2
|Theo Pinson
|33
|11.1
|29.0
|18.8
|93.8
|0.3
|1.3
|1.6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.5
|0.1
|1.1
|3.6
|Justin Anderson
|3
|5.6
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|1.0
|Jeremiah Martin
|3
|5.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.7
|Henry Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
