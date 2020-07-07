Magazine
Amir Johnson dans le viseur des Nets afin d’aider Jarrett Allen dans la raquette ?

Publié le 7 juillet 2020

En quête de renforts, notamment dans la peinture, les Nets pourraient recruter l’ancien intérieur des Pistons, des Raptors, des Celtics ou encore des Sixers.

C’est l’hécatombe à Brooklyn, qui va donc se rendre à Disney World sans Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler, Nic Claxton ou encore Spencer Dinwiddie.

La situation est particulièrement problématique sous le cercle, où Jarrett Allen semble bien trop seul…

Pour l’épauler, on évoquait ce week-end Dragan Bender, Deyonta Davis ou Christ Koumadje, mais le New York Times annonce que la priorité de Brooklyn est plutôt le vétéran Amir Johnson. Âgé de 33 ans, il n’a pas joué cette saison en NBA, après n’avoir pas été conservé par les Sixers à l’issue de la dernière campagne.

Passé par Detroit, Toronto ou Boston, Amir Johnson avait ainsi surtout fait parler de lui lors des derniers playoffs en consultant son téléphone portable alors qu’il était sur le banc.

Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Bp Int Ct Fte Pts
Kyrie Irving 20 32.9 47.8 39.4 92.2 1.1 4.0 5.2 6.4 2.6 1.4 0.5 2.6 27.4
Spencer Dinwiddie 64 31.2 41.5 30.7 77.8 0.5 3.0 3.5 6.8 2.7 0.6 0.3 2.8 20.6
Caris Levert 39 29.0 41.4 38.1 72.0 1.0 3.1 4.1 4.1 2.5 1.1 0.2 1.8 17.7
Joe Harris 63 30.9 47.1 41.2 74.7 1.0 3.4 4.3 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 2.2 13.9
Taurean Prince 64 29.0 37.6 33.9 79.8 0.8 5.2 6.0 1.8 2.0 0.9 0.4 2.5 12.1
Jarrett Allen 64 25.7 64.6 0.0 62.0 3.0 6.4 9.5 1.3 1.1 0.6 1.3 2.2 10.6
Garrett Temple 55 28.1 37.8 32.4 76.7 0.5 2.9 3.5 2.6 1.0 0.8 0.5 1.7 10.3
Deandre Jordan 56 22.0 66.6 0.0 68.0 2.5 7.5 10.0 1.9 1.3 0.3 0.9 2.0 8.3
Timothe Luwawu-cabarrot 39 17.2 40.6 35.8 83.9 0.6 1.7 2.3 0.6 0.8 0.4 0.2 2.1 6.3
Wilson Chandler 35 21.0 40.4 30.6 87.0 0.3 3.8 4.2 1.1 1.0 0.5 0.3 2.3 5.9
David Nwaba 20 13.4 52.1 42.9 66.7 0.4 1.9 2.2 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 1.6 5.2
Chris Chiozza 11 11.4 48.9 44.0 100.0 0.5 1.3 1.8 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.0 1.0 5.2
Nicolas Claxton 15 12.5 56.2 14.3 52.4 1.3 1.7 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.9 4.4
Dzanan Musa 35 11.6 36.0 23.1 75.0 0.5 1.5 2.0 0.9 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.7 4.2
Rodions Kurucs 39 12.8 44.8 38.5 60.7 0.5 2.0 2.5 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.1 1.7 4.2
Iman Shumpert 13 18.5 32.8 24.2 57.1 0.7 1.9 2.6 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.2 1.6 4.2
Theo Pinson 33 11.1 29.0 18.8 93.8 0.3 1.3 1.6 1.7 1.0 0.5 0.1 1.1 3.6
Justin Anderson 3 5.6 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 1.0
Jeremiah Martin 3 5.3 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.7
Henry Ellenson 5 3.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
