Montrezl Harrell signe finalement chez Reebok

Today is a big day for me I’m blessed and honored to say that I have found a shoe company that is for me and what I envision in shoes both in style and performance. I have partnered with the great company @reebok and I can’t wait to get this relationship moving! We have some amazing product coming and I can’t wait to show you guys how I get down on my PEs in kicks, I got a lot of creativity that I’m ready to put on display. Get ready for the new product we have with the #ZigKinetica and #Zigtherunway