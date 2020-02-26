Matchs
Montrezl Harrell signe finalement chez Reebok

Publié le 26 février 2020 à 11:34

Annoncé chez And1 l’été dernier, l’intérieur des Clippers a finalement opté pour la firme basée à Boston.

Pour faire la promotion de sa Zig Kinetica, basket pour la vie de tous les jours, Reebok a fait appel à trois ambassadeurs : la chanteuse Cardi B, le comédien Noah Schnapp, héros de la série « Stranger Things », ainsi que Montrezl Harrell.

Une véritable annonce pour la marque et le joueur, qui devait arriver chez And1 l’été dernier avant de faire machine arrière pour rejoindre finalement son concurrent basé à Boston, donc. « Les discussions ont commencé à l’été 2019 » raconte-t-il.

« Je pense que ce qui m’a attiré c’est la passion et la créativité qui entourent la marque. De plus, Reebok est représenté par pleins de vrais basketteurs, d’Allen Iverson à Shaquille O’Neal en passant par Dee Brown, avec qui j’avais l’habitude de travailler. Ça a joué dans ma décision de rejoindre l’équipe. »

Par Simon Stéphan
