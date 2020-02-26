Montrezl Harrell signe finalement chez Reebok

Pour faire la promotion de sa Zig Kinetica, basket pour la vie de tous les jours, Reebok a fait appel à trois ambassadeurs : la chanteuse Cardi B, le comédien Noah Schnapp, héros de la série « Stranger Things », ainsi que Montrezl Harrell.
Une véritable annonce pour la marque et le joueur, qui devait arriver chez And1 l’été dernier avant de faire machine arrière pour rejoindre finalement son concurrent basé à Boston, donc. « Les discussions ont commencé à l’été 2019 » raconte-t-il.
« Je pense que ce qui m’a attiré c’est la passion et la créativité qui entourent la marque. De plus, Reebok est représenté par pleins de vrais basketteurs, d’Allen Iverson à Shaquille O’Neal en passant par Dee Brown, avec qui j’avais l’habitude de travailler. Ça a joué dans ma décision de rejoindre l’équipe. »
Today is a big day for me I’m blessed and honored to say that I have found a shoe company that is for me and what I envision in shoes both in style and performance. I have partnered with the great company @reebok and I can’t wait to get this relationship moving! We have some amazing product coming and I can’t wait to show you guys how I get down on my PEs in kicks, I got a lot of creativity that I’m ready to put on display. Get ready for the new product we have with the #ZigKinetica and #Zigtherunway
