Concours à 3-points : Julius Randle va remplacer Anfernee Simons

Simons suffered an ankle injury this week that is requiring further evaluation. Randle joins 3-Point shootout field of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. https://t.co/u0HgeRjgxY

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023