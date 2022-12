Les Nets dans l’histoire avec une mi-temps à… 91 points !

The Nets put up 91 points in the 1st half of their game against the Warriors tonight. That is the 3rd-highest 1st half point total in NBA history.

The Suns had 107 1st half points in a 1990 game vs Denver & the Warriors had 92 in the 1st half against Chicago in 2018. pic.twitter.com/5rAnmCc8sQ

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2022