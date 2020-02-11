Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signe à Dallas

À peine était-il coupé que Michael Kidd-Gilchrist était annoncé du côté de Dallas, qu’on disait déjà intéressé par son profil depuis plusieurs semaines. Un mariage qui vient de se concrétiser, selon The Athletic.
Les Mavericks ayant quinze joueurs sous contrats, il a fallu faire un choix et ESPN rapporte que c’est sur Ryan Broekhoff que c’est tombé, lui qui avec ses 39% de réussite à 3-points était tout heureux de fêter sa première titularisation en NBA au début du mois.
Très classe, l’Australien a répondu avec un message de remerciements, publié sur son compte Twitter.
Been a pleasure. Thank you to the dallasmavs for the opportunity. Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you coaches who have helped guide me and a special thank you to all my teammates. Enjoyed everyday… https://t.co/bydlMx4300
— Ryan Broekhoff (@RBroekhoff45) February 11, 2020
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2012-13
|CHA
|78
|26
|45.8
|22.2
|74.9
|1.7
|4.2
|5.8
|1.5
|2.1
|0.7
|1.3
|0.9
|9.0
|2013-14
|CHA
|62
|24
|47.3
|11.1
|61.4
|1.8
|3.5
|5.2
|0.8
|2.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.6
|7.2
|2014-15
|CHA
|55
|29
|46.5
|0.0
|70.1
|2.0
|5.6
|7.6
|1.4
|2.1
|0.6
|1.2
|0.7
|10.9
|2015-16
|CHA
|7
|29
|54.1
|42.9
|69.0
|1.7
|4.7
|6.4
|1.3
|1.3
|0.4
|1.1
|0.4
|12.7
|2016-17
|CHA
|81
|29
|47.7
|11.1
|78.4
|1.9
|5.1
|7.0
|1.4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|9.2
|2017-18
|CHA
|74
|25
|50.4
|0.0
|68.4
|1.1
|3.0
|4.1
|1.0
|1.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.4
|9.2
|2018-19
|CHA
|64
|18
|47.6
|34.0
|77.2
|1.4
|2.5
|3.8
|1.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.7
|0.6
|6.7
|2019-20
|CHA
|12
|13
|34.0
|29.4
|77.8
|0.8
|2.2
|2.9
|0.8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.6
|0.3
|4.0
|Total
|433
|25
|47.5
|28.0
|71.5
|1.6
|3.9
|5.5
|1.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.9
|0.7
|8.6
