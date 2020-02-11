Matchs
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signe à Dallas

Publié le 11 février 2020

C’est Ryan Broekhoff qui est coupé pour lui faire de la place.

À peine était-il coupé que Michael Kidd-Gilchrist était annoncé du côté de Dallas, qu’on disait déjà intéressé par son profil depuis plusieurs semaines. Un mariage qui vient de se concrétiser, selon The Athletic.

Les Mavericks ayant quinze joueurs sous contrats, il a fallu faire un choix et ESPN rapporte que c’est sur Ryan Broekhoff que c’est tombé, lui qui avec ses 39% de réussite à 3-points était tout heureux de fêter sa première titularisation en NBA au début du mois.

Très classe, l’Australien a répondu avec un message de remerciements, publié sur son compte Twitter.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2012-13 CHA 78 26 45.8 22.2 74.9 1.7 4.2 5.8 1.5 2.1 0.7 1.3 0.9 9.0
2013-14 CHA 62 24 47.3 11.1 61.4 1.8 3.5 5.2 0.8 2.3 0.7 1.0 0.6 7.2
2014-15 CHA 55 29 46.5 0.0 70.1 2.0 5.6 7.6 1.4 2.1 0.6 1.2 0.7 10.9
2015-16 CHA 7 29 54.1 42.9 69.0 1.7 4.7 6.4 1.3 1.3 0.4 1.1 0.4 12.7
2016-17 CHA 81 29 47.7 11.1 78.4 1.9 5.1 7.0 1.4 2.3 1.0 0.7 1.0 9.2
2017-18 CHA 74 25 50.4 0.0 68.4 1.1 3.0 4.1 1.0 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.4 9.2
2018-19 CHA 64 18 47.6 34.0 77.2 1.4 2.5 3.8 1.0 2.4 0.5 0.7 0.6 6.7
2019-20 CHA 12 13 34.0 29.4 77.8 0.8 2.2 2.9 0.8 1.5 0.0 0.6 0.3 4.0
Total   433 25 47.5 28.0 71.5 1.6 3.9 5.5 1.2 2.2 0.7 0.9 0.7 8.6
Par Simon Stéphan
