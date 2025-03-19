NBA
Programme du soir | Luka Doncic et les Lakers retrouvent les Nuggets

Publié le 19/03/2025 à 21:49

NBA – Le choc de la nuit a lieu à Los Angeles, où les Lakers de Luka Doncic font face aux Nuggets de Nikola Jokic à partir de 03h00 (beIN Sports 1).

Programme du soirPour le reste, on aura un oeil sur le duel entre le Magic et les Rockets (00h00), qui s’annonce bien physique, ou sur la réaction des Cavaliers qui vont tenter d’éviter une troisième défaite de suite à Sacramento (03h00).

Programme complet

00h00 | Indiana – Dallas
00h00 | Orlando – Houston
00h30 | Miami – Detroit
01h00 | Minnesota – New Orleans
01h00 | Oklahoma City – Philadelphie (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | San Antonio – New York
02h00 | Utah – Washington
03h00 | LA Lakers – Denver (beIN Sports 1)
03h00 | Phoenix – Chicago
03h00 | Portland – Memphis
03h00 | Sacramento – Cleveland

Par la rédaction
Tags →
