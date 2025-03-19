Programme du soir | Luka Doncic et les Lakers retrouvent les Nuggets

Pour le reste, on aura un oeil sur le duel entre le Magic et les Rockets (00h00), qui s’annonce bien physique, ou sur la réaction des Cavaliers qui vont tenter d’éviter une troisième défaite de suite à Sacramento (03h00).
Programme complet
00h00 | Indiana – Dallas
00h00 | Orlando – Houston
00h30 | Miami – Detroit
01h00 | Minnesota – New Orleans
01h00 | Oklahoma City – Philadelphie (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | San Antonio – New York
02h00 | Utah – Washington
03h00 | LA Lakers – Denver (beIN Sports 1)
03h00 | Phoenix – Chicago
03h00 | Portland – Memphis
03h00 | Sacramento – Cleveland