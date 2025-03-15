Programme du soir | Une septième victoire de suite pour les Warriors ?

À 00h00, il y aura un intéressant Pistons – Thunder (beIN Sports Max 4) alors qu’on suivra également avec attention le duel (toujours pimenté) entre les Bucks et les Pacers, à suivre à partir de 01h00.
À 01h30, les Warriors peuvent enchaîner une septième victoire consécutive face aux Knicks (beIN Sports 1).
Programme complet
23h00 | Brooklyn – Boston
00h00 | Detroit – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | Houston – Chicago
01h00 | Memphis – Miami
01h00 | Milwaukee – Indiana
01h30 | San Antonio – New Orleans
01h30 | Golden State – New York (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Denver – Washington