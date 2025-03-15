NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
BRO
BOS23:00
DET
OKC0:00
HOU
CHI1:00
MEM
MIA1:00
MIL
IND1:00
SAS
NOR1:30
GSW
NYK1:30
DEN
WAS2:00
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • BRO5BOS1.18Pariez
  • DET2.55OKL1.54Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Une septième victoire de suite pour les Warriors ?

Publié le 15/03/2025 à 20:56 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Début des rencontres de la nuit à 23h00, avec le duel entre les Nets et les Celtics.

Programme du soirÀ 00h00, il y aura un intéressant Pistons – Thunder (beIN Sports Max 4) alors qu’on suivra également avec attention le duel (toujours pimenté) entre les Bucks et les Pacers, à suivre à partir de 01h00.

À 01h30, les Warriors peuvent enchaîner une septième victoire consécutive face aux Knicks (beIN Sports 1).

Programme complet

23h00 | Brooklyn – Boston
00h00 | Detroit – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | Houston – Chicago
01h00 | Memphis – Miami
01h00 | Milwaukee – Indiana
01h30 | San Antonio – New Orleans
01h30 | Golden State – New York (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Denver – Washington

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Golden State Warriors en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés