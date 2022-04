Ismaël Kamagate, cinquième Français à s’inscrire à la Draft

Ismael Kamagate has entered the 2022 NBA draft, his agent Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN. The 6'11 center is having an excellent season with Paris Basket in France, averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27 minutes, shooting 65% for 2. Potential first round pick. pic.twitter.com/deZne7EdJE

