Hugo Besson s’inscrit officiellement à la Draft 2022

Hugo Besson has declared for the NBA draft, his agent Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN. The 6'5 French combo guard had an outstanding season in the Australian NBL with the New Zealand Breakers, averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 27 minutes. Potential first round pick. pic.twitter.com/R8mphGYnMN

— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 21, 2022