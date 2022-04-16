Premiers examens rassurants pour Clint Capela

Les Hawks étaient plutôt optimistes et il n’avaient pas forcément tort. ESPN révèle ainsi que l’IRM passée par Clint Capela suite à sa blessure au genou, Evan Mobley lui étant tombé sur la jambe lors de l’ultime match du « play-in », n’a révélé aucun « dommage structurel » causé par l’hyperextension.
Cela veut donc dire qu’il y a de bonnes chances de voir le pivot suisse durant ces playoffs.
La mauvaise nouvelle, par contre, c’est qu’il devrait être réévalué par le staff médical dans une semaine, ce qui signifie qu’il devrait quand même manquer (au minimum) les deux premiers matchs de la série face au Heat.
MRI on Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela's right knee revealed no structural damage and he's expected to be evaluated again in a week, sources tell ESPN. He will clearly miss significant time in this Hawks-Heat playoff series, if he's even able to return before it's over.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2022
|Clint Capela
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2014-15
|HOU
|12
|8
|48.3
|0.0
|17.4
|0.8
|2.2
|3.0
|0.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|2.7
|2015-16
|HOU
|77
|19
|58.2
|0.0
|37.9
|2.5
|3.9
|6.4
|0.6
|2.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.2
|7.0
|2016-17
|HOU
|65
|24
|64.3
|0.0
|53.1
|2.7
|5.4
|8.1
|1.0
|2.8
|0.5
|1.3
|1.2
|12.6
|2017-18
|HOU
|74
|28
|65.2
|0.0
|56.0
|3.3
|7.6
|10.8
|0.9
|2.5
|0.8
|1.4
|1.9
|13.9
|2018-19
|HOU
|67
|34
|64.8
|0.0
|63.6
|4.5
|8.2
|12.7
|1.4
|2.5
|0.7
|1.4
|1.5
|16.6
|2019-20
|HOU
|39
|33
|62.9
|0.0
|52.9
|4.3
|9.5
|13.8
|1.2
|2.6
|0.9
|1.6
|1.9
|13.9
|2020-21
|ATL
|63
|30
|59.4
|0.0
|57.3
|4.7
|9.6
|14.3
|0.8
|2.3
|0.7
|1.2
|2.1
|15.2
|2021-22
|ATL
|74
|28
|61.3
|0.0
|47.3
|3.8
|8.1
|11.9
|1.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.6
|1.3
|11.1
|Total
|471
|27
|62.4
|0.0
|52.7
|3.5
|7.1
|10.7
|1.0
|2.4
|0.7
|1.1
|1.5
|12.4