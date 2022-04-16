NBA
Premiers examens rassurants pour Clint Capela

Publié le 16 avril 2022 à 22:35 Twitter Facebook

NBA – L’IRM passée par le Suisse n’a révélé aucun « dommage structurel » au niveau du genou.

Les Hawks étaient plutôt optimistes et il n’avaient pas forcément tort. ESPN révèle ainsi que l’IRM passée par Clint Capela suite à sa blessure au genou, Evan Mobley lui étant tombé sur la jambe lors de l’ultime match du « play-in », n’a révélé aucun « dommage structurel » causé par l’hyperextension.

Cela veut donc dire qu’il y a de bonnes chances de voir le pivot suisse durant ces playoffs.

La mauvaise nouvelle, par contre, c’est qu’il devrait être réévalué par le staff médical dans une semaine, ce qui signifie qu’il devrait quand même manquer (au minimum) les deux premiers matchs de la série face au Heat.

Clint Capela Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2014-15 HOU 12 8 48.3 0.0 17.4 0.8 2.2 3.0 0.2 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.8 2.7
2015-16 HOU 77 19 58.2 0.0 37.9 2.5 3.9 6.4 0.6 2.5 0.8 0.8 1.2 7.0
2016-17 HOU 65 24 64.3 0.0 53.1 2.7 5.4 8.1 1.0 2.8 0.5 1.3 1.2 12.6
2017-18 HOU 74 28 65.2 0.0 56.0 3.3 7.6 10.8 0.9 2.5 0.8 1.4 1.9 13.9
2018-19 HOU 67 34 64.8 0.0 63.6 4.5 8.2 12.7 1.4 2.5 0.7 1.4 1.5 16.6
2019-20 HOU 39 33 62.9 0.0 52.9 4.3 9.5 13.8 1.2 2.6 0.9 1.6 1.9 13.9
2020-21 ATL 63 30 59.4 0.0 57.3 4.7 9.6 14.3 0.8 2.3 0.7 1.2 2.1 15.2
2021-22 ATL 74 28 61.3 0.0 47.3 3.8 8.1 11.9 1.2 2.2 0.7 0.6 1.3 11.1
Total   471 27 62.4 0.0 52.7 3.5 7.1 10.7 1.0 2.4 0.7 1.1 1.5 12.4

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
