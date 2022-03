Jose Alvarado signe un contrat de quatre ans à La Nouvelle-Orléans

Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing two-way guard Jose Alvarado to a four-year, $6.5 million deal. Tremendous undrafted success story. Alvarado gets $3.4M guaranteed over next two years, including $1.5M for rest of this season on top of $800K he’s made so far.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2022