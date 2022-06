Le MVP de la nuit | La magie continue d’opérer chez LeBron James

There's no stopping LeBron right now.

In the Lakers' win, James posted his 14th career 50-point game, tying Rick Barry for 6th in NBA history.

LeBron is also the 6th ever with 50+ Pts in consecutive home games, and the only one to do it after turning 30. pic.twitter.com/03RXfi15sl

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 12, 2022