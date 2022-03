According to @bball_ref, Cameron Johnson is the 2nd player to make 9 3-pointers and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in a game in NBA history, including reg. season and playoffs. The other instance? Damian Lillard in Game 5 of the 2019 1st round vs the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/a5LhqNuTOG

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 5, 2022