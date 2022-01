Stephen Curry n’arrive toujours pas à régler la mire

Worst shooting performances of Steph Curry’s career (min 20 attempts):

4-21 FG (this season)

5-24 FG (this season)

5-21 FG (this season)

5-21 FG (in 2010)

7-28 FG (this season)

5-20 FG (this season)*

*He was 1-13 from three tonight pic.twitter.com/vrASJiZWQg

— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2022