Jabari Smith Jr, le nouveau phénomène d’Auburn

Jabari Smith continues to strengthen his case as the potential top prospect in this 2022 class. Shows something new each game. Two pull-up 3s last night vs Murray State. Shooting 45% from distance. Elite laterally @ 6-10. Off ball defense needs work but has stopper potential. pic.twitter.com/LASz6Bqtho

— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) December 23, 2021