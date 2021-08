Deux ans de plus pour Danny Green aux Sixers

UFA Danny Green (@DGreen_14 ) has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 2-year/$20M deal.

Green shot 40% from 3 this season on 6.3 attempts. Green had 1.3 SPG (t-career best) and 0.8 BPG after playing in 69 of 72 regular season games.

— Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021