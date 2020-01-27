NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
DEN117
HOU110
SAS106
TOR110
ATL110
WAS91
MEM84
PHO82
NOR87
BOS77
NYK95
BRO84
ORL72
LAC85
POR
IND3:00
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • POR1.66IND2.18Pariez
  • DET1.33CLE3.1Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Jordan, Parker, Shaq… Les réactions et les hommages après le décès de Kobe Bryant

Publié le 27 janvier 2020 à 0:31 Twitter Facebook

Les hommages du monde entier et de tous les domaines culturels se succèdent depuis l’annonce du décès de Kobe Bryant, survenu tragiquement dimanche soir.

Des centaines et centaines de tweets et de posts Instagram venus du monde entier s’accmulent depuis plusieurs heures et l’officialisation de la mort de Kobe Bryant, à 41 ans après un accident d’hélicoptère.

Outre la NBA qui parle d’une « famille de la NBA dévastée par la mort tragique » de Bryant et de sa fille, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Doc Rivers, tous totalement sonnés comme l’intégralité de la planète basket, la nouvelle a fait l’effet d’une déflagration mondiale et touche des personnalités de domaines variés.

De Neymar, qui a rendu hommage à l’ancien arrière des Lakers pendant le match du PSG dimanche soir, à Kanye West, en passant par Usain Bolt ou Barack Obama, tous ont eu un mot et une image pour la légende disparue.

Voici une compilation non exhaustive.

Par Jonathan Demay
A lire aussi
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |   0 commentaire Afficher les commentaires

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Toute l’info en continu

Afficher les actus suivantes

Les + partagés

Afficher la suite des + partagés