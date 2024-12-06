NBA
PHI
ORL1:00
ATL
LAL1:30
BOS
MIL1:30
CHI
IND2:00
SAS
SAC2:00
GSW
MIN4:00
POR
UTH4:00
Programme du soir | Rudy Gobert et les Wolves rendent visite aux Warriors

Publié le 6/12/2024 à 21:19

NBA – Les Wolves de Rudy Gobert sont à San Francisco pour y défier les Warriors (04h00)… chez qui Stephen Curry et Draymond Green sont incertains.

À 01h00, les Sixers retrouvent le Magic (beIN Sports Max 4) alors que Zaccharie Risacher et les Hawks reçoivent eux les Lakers (01h30) quand les Celtics, sans Kristaps Porzingis, défient les Bucks (01h30, beIN Sports 1), qui pourront compter sur Khris Middleton pour la première fois de la saison !

À San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama est de son côté « incertain » pour la rencontre face aux Kings (02h00).

Programme complet

01h00 | Philadelphie – Orlando (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Atlanta – LA Lakers
01h30 | Boston – Milwaukee (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Chicago – Indiana
02h00 | San Antonio – Sacramento
04h00 | Golden State – Minnesota
04h00 | Portland – Utah

Par la rédaction
