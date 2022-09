Dernière ligne droite pour la LeBron 20 !

From a tech & details standpoint, the LeBron XX includes:

• Sphere Liner collar first seen on the Zoom Generation and LeBron 2 & 3

• Carbon fiber midfoot shank for first time since LeBron 5

• “Dunkman” logo on outsole last used on LeBron 16

• Zoom Turbo forefoot & heel Zoom pic.twitter.com/PfgRChGbpx

— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 20, 2022