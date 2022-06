Draft 2022 | Leonard Miller entre la NBA et la G-League

Watched 18-year-old Canadian forward Leonard Miller work out this week. Impressive blend of tools, fluidity, shooting touch + confidence. Unorthodox game with a nose for the ball and a knack for scoring. Miller has the length (7-2 wingspan) and versatility built for modern hoops. pic.twitter.com/IlEdMIDMIl

— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 12, 2022