Herb Jones et Jose Alvarado, les rookies locomotives

In one play, Herb Jones:

— Defended CP in a pick and roll

— Left CP to rotate to Bridges in the corner

— Slowed down to bait Bridges into taking the shot

— Swatted Bridges' shot

— Nearly grabbed the ball before it went out of bounds pic.twitter.com/IIdQBx6SMi

— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 25, 2022