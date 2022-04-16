La NBA donnera les noms des finalistes pour les trophées dimanche

Ce dimanche, avant le début de rencontre entre Milwaukee et Chicago (minuit, heure française), la NBA annoncera les noms des trois finalistes pour les trophées individuels de cet exercice 2021/2022.

On saura donc qui accompagnera Nikola Jokic et Joel Embiid dans la course pour le trophée de MVP ou si Rudy Gobert peut viser un quatrième titre de Defensive Player of the Year.

On aura également le trio pour le Rookie of the Year, pour lequel il y a beaucoup de bons candidats, ainsi que les noms pour le Most Improved Player, le Sixth Man of the Year et enfin le Coach of the Year.

Tune in to @NBAonTNT on Sunday, 4/17 at 6 p.m. ET for the announcement of the 2021-22 NBA Awards finalists.

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 15, 2022