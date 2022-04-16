Matchs
CLE101
ATL107
LAC101
NOR105
La NBA donnera les noms des finalistes pour les trophées dimanche

Publié le 16 avril 2022

NBA – Les noms des trois finalistes pour chaque trophée de fin de saison seront annoncés dans la deuxième journée des playoffs.

Ce dimanche, avant le début de rencontre entre Milwaukee et Chicago (minuit, heure française), la NBA annoncera les noms des trois finalistes pour les trophées individuels de cet exercice 2021/2022.

On saura donc qui accompagnera Nikola Jokic et Joel Embiid dans la course pour le trophée de MVP ou si Rudy Gobert peut viser un quatrième titre de Defensive Player of the Year.

On aura également le trio pour le Rookie of the Year, pour lequel il y a beaucoup de bons candidats, ainsi que les noms pour le Most Improved Player, le Sixth Man of the Year et enfin le Coach of the Year.

Par Jonathan Demay
Commentaires
