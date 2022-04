Après deux ans d’absence, le Hoop Summit est de retour… avec deux Français !

Slow-motion look at Sidy Cissoko’s shooting mechanics from Nike Hoop Summit World Team practice. Cissoko is a powerful 6-7 guard who has put together several impressive games for Iraurgi (Baskonia 2nd Team) in Spain’s LEB Oro while playing most of the season at 17 years old. pic.twitter.com/CRFgHOrTp3

— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 6, 2022