Malcolm Brogdon intéressé par la sélection polonaise ?

pretty much most random NBA news from Poland 😅

Malcolm Brogdon trained in Słupsk yesterday as he's here with his wife who has Polish roots. It's in the headlines as it's pretty rare for an active NBA player to actually come to 🇵🇱. https://t.co/RKBMnmVZ98

