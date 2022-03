Le MVP de la nuit | Les leçons de lévitation de Ja Morant

Ja Morant set his franchise's regular-season single-game scoring record in consecutive games (46 points Saturday, 52 Monday)

The last player to do this was Tony Campbell for the Timberwolves in 1989 (3rd & 4th games ever).

(H/T @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/BkbyYGZIdu

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2022