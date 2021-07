« One Giant Leap », le documentaire qui retrace le parcours de Luc Longley

In the series return of #AustralianStory, an exclusive look into the extraordinary life of Luc Longley playing on the ‘greatest sporting team in history’. 🏀 @chicagobulls

Luc Longley: One Giant Leap two-part story starts Monday August 2 on @ABCTV #iview Youtube @NBAHistory @NBA pic.twitter.com/FQjX0IOzQy

— AustralianStory (@AustralianStory) July 26, 2021