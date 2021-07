Draft 2021 : Isaiah Todd testé par les Warriors

Isaiah Todd, who played last season for the G League Ignite, is working out today for the Warriors. He's an interesting prospect. 6-10 PF who shot 36.2% from 3-pt range on 3.1 attempts per game and shot 82.4% from the line. GSW has been searching for a stretch big for years.

