Les Rockets et la NBA endeuillés par le décès de B.J. Johnson

Il n’était pas connu du grand public, mais les nombreux messages de joueurs NBA et de journalistes sont la preuve que c’était une personnalité marquante : B.J. Johnson (2e en partant de la droite sur la photo ci-dessous) s’est tué jeudi dans un accident de vélo. Agé de 65 ans, c’était un cycliste averti et il effectuait ses 50 km par jour, et selon son épouse, il a heurté une canalisation près de travaux, et s’est brisé la nuque en tombant.
Depuis 1986, Johnson travaillait aux Rockets comme « scout », à la fois dans le recrutement de joueurs universitaires mais aussi pour superviser des recrues. C’était l’un des plus anciens salariés de la franchise et il continuait de conseiller la direction, tout en étant très proche des joueurs.
On le croisait aussi lors des rassemblements Basketball Without Boarders à l’étranger, et notamment en Afrique.
Before I came to the @HoustonRockets Chris Wallace told me the greatest scout in the NBA was BJ Johnson & I should talk to him first. I followed his advice & what followed was an amazing 14 yr friendship. He was by my side for every key decision. I cant believe he is gone. RIP BJ
— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) October 16, 2020
Nooooooo not BJ Johnson. When I was an unproven rookie, he helped give me a lot of confidence that I had a bright future, even when I didn't see it.. I wasn't even on his team. He always had some words of encouragement, or just kept it real with me. Prayers to his family 🙏🏾 .
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 16, 2020
One of the most genuine people in NBA basketball passed tonight RIP BJ Johnson !!!!
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 16, 2020
BJ Johnson of our Rockets family passed tonight. A scout a father, a friend, always a uplifting spirit. 1986 he joined Rockets as a scout and has been in that role till now. I honor my friendship with him from when he lived next door to Ralph Sampson in Va. Your loved RIP HOSS!
— JOHN LUCAS ENT (@JLEnterprises) October 16, 2020
Stunned and saddened about longtime Rockets scout BJ Johnson’s death. You won’t find a friendlier person in the NBA. So many players and scouts credited Johnson for helping them find their way in the league.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 16, 2020
