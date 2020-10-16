Draft
Les Rockets et la NBA endeuillés par le décès de B.J. Johnson

Publié le 16 octobre 2020

Aux Rockets depuis 1986, B.J. Johnson s’occupait du scouting au sein de la franchise, et il participait aux différentes opérations de la NBA à l’étranger.


Il n’était pas connu du grand public, mais les nombreux messages de joueurs NBA et de journalistes sont la preuve que c’était une personnalité marquante : B.J. Johnson (2e en partant de la droite sur la photo ci-dessous) s’est tué jeudi dans un accident de vélo. Agé de 65 ans, c’était un cycliste averti et il effectuait ses 50 km par jour, et selon son épouse, il a heurté une canalisation près de travaux, et s’est brisé la nuque en tombant.

Depuis 1986, Johnson travaillait aux Rockets comme « scout », à la fois dans le recrutement de joueurs universitaires mais aussi pour superviser des recrues. C’était l’un des plus anciens salariés de la franchise et il continuait de conseiller la direction, tout en étant très proche des joueurs.

On le croisait aussi lors des rassemblements Basketball Without Boarders à l’étranger, et notamment en Afrique.

 

Par Fabrice Auclert
