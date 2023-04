NCAA | L’espoir français Ilane Fibleuil s’engage avec UCLA

I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support trough these past 3 years, and the college and profesionnal programs that recruited me.

I’m glad to announce that I will be joining @UCLAMBB next season.

Let’s get to work! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/3F8A3cFrKp

— Ilane Fibleuil (@IFibleuil10) April 13, 2023