Victor Wembanyama envoie du bois face à Blois

Victor Wembanyama helped Metropolitans 92 to a fourth straight win in France, over second place Blois, posting 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks in yet another dominant two-way performance showing why he'll be the No. 1 pick in the draft this June. pic.twitter.com/0Ru53E1bM3

— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 21, 2022