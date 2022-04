Monty Williams aimerait « cloner » Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges is the 7th player in NBA history to have 30 points, 4 made threes, and 4 blocks in a playoff game.

The others? LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter. pic.twitter.com/cOb4zBHNAK

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2022