Rookies du mois | Grande première pour Scottie Barnes, le quadruplé pour Josh Giddey

À l’Ouest, les mois se suivent et se ressemblent pour Josh Giddey. Comme en novembre, décembre puis janvier, l’ailier du Thunder vient d’être nommé Rookie du mois, en février.

Avec ses 16.3 points, 8.7 rebonds et 7.7 passes décisives de moyenne en 10 matchs (47% aux tirs, 28% à 3-pts et 77% aux lancers), l’Australien a été préféré à Jalen Green (Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors) et son coéquipier d’OKC, Tre Mann.

Nul doute que Josh Giddey, 6e choix de la Draft 2021, a marqué les esprits des votants grâce à ses trois triple-doubles consécutifs. Une performance inédite pour un rookie depuis… Oscar Robertson, en 1960/61 !

Pour ce qui est de la conférence Est, c’est Scottie Barnes qui a été récompensé par la NBA. Étonnamment, c’est la première fois de la saison que l’ailier des Raptors est mis à l’honneur, car Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Franz Wagner (Magic) et Cade Cunningham (Pistons) ont raflé la mise avant lui, lors des trois premiers mois de compétition.

En 12 matchs en février, le 4e choix de la Draft 2021 a en tout cas affiché des moyennes de 15.2 points, 6.8 rebonds, 2.6 passes et 1.4 interception par rencontre, avec Toronto (54% aux tirs, 38% à 3-pts et 78% aux lancers).

Et l’on retiendra surtout de son mois ce match à 28 points, 16 rebonds et 5 interceptions, qui lui a permis de devenir le cinquième rookie de l’histoire à compiler 25+ points, 15+ rebonds et 5+ interceptions. Succédant à John Drew (1974), Ron Lee (1977), Ron Harper (1987) et Shaquille O’Neal (1993).