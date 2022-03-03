NBA
Rookies du mois | Grande première pour Scottie Barnes, le quadruplé pour Josh Giddey

Publié le 3 mars 2022 à 20:26 Twitter Facebook

NBA — Sans trop de surprise, Scottie Barnes (Est) et Josh Giddey (Ouest) sont élus « Rookies of the Month », pour le mois de février.

À l’Ouest, les mois se suivent et se ressemblent pour Josh Giddey. Comme en novembre, décembre puis janvier, l’ailier du Thunder vient d’être nommé Rookie du mois, en février.

Avec ses 16.3 points, 8.7 rebonds et 7.7 passes décisives de moyenne en 10 matchs (47% aux tirs, 28% à 3-pts et 77% aux lancers), l’Australien a été préféré à Jalen Green (Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors) et son coéquipier d’OKC, Tre Mann.

Nul doute que Josh Giddey, 6e choix de la Draft 2021, a marqué les esprits des votants grâce à ses trois triple-doubles consécutifs. Une performance inédite pour un rookie depuis… Oscar Robertson, en 1960/61 !

Pour ce qui est de la conférence Est, c’est Scottie Barnes qui a été récompensé par la NBA. Étonnamment, c’est la première fois de la saison que l’ailier des Raptors est mis à l’honneur, car Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Franz Wagner (Magic) et Cade Cunningham (Pistons) ont raflé la mise avant lui, lors des trois premiers mois de compétition.

En 12 matchs en février, le 4e choix de la Draft 2021 a en tout cas affiché des moyennes de 15.2 points, 6.8 rebonds, 2.6 passes et 1.4 interception par rencontre, avec Toronto (54% aux tirs, 38% à 3-pts et 78% aux lancers).

Et l’on retiendra surtout de son mois ce match à 28 points, 16 rebonds et 5 interceptions, qui lui a permis de devenir le cinquième rookie de l’histoire à compiler 25+ points, 15+ rebonds et 5+ interceptions. Succédant à John Drew (1974), Ron Lee (1977), Ron Harper (1987) et Shaquille O’Neal (1993).

Pourcentage Rebonds
# Joueur Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
1 Cade Cunningham DET 48 31.7 39.9 31.6 83.9 1.0 4.6 5.6 5.1 3.1 1.2 3.5 0.6 16.1
2 Franz Wagner ORL 63 31.9 46.8 36.6 85.2 1.0 3.6 4.6 2.9 2.1 0.9 1.6 0.4 15.7
3 Jalen Green HOU 47 31.0 39.6 31.2 81.1 0.4 2.7 3.1 2.3 1.5 0.7 2.1 0.2 15.0
4 Scottie Barnes TOR 53 35.2 48.9 31.3 74.0 2.5 5.0 7.5 3.3 2.6 1.1 1.9 0.8 14.8
5 Evan Mobley CLE 54 34.1 49.9 25.7 68.0 1.9 6.2 8.1 2.6 2.1 0.8 2.0 1.6 14.7
6 Chris Duarte IND 52 28.3 43.4 36.5 79.6 0.7 3.4 4.1 2.2 1.7 1.1 1.7 0.2 13.2
7 Josh Giddey OKC 54 31.5 41.9 26.3 70.9 1.8 6.0 7.8 6.4 1.6 0.9 3.2 0.4 12.5
8 Jalen Suggs ORL 42 28.0 36.9 22.7 75.8 0.6 3.1 3.7 4.4 3.1 1.3 3.1 0.4 12.5
9 Davion Mitchell SAC 56 25.7 40.4 31.7 56.8 0.5 1.7 2.3 3.4 1.9 0.7 1.2 0.3 10.2
10 Cam Thomas BRK 52 19.7 43.9 27.7 82.8 0.2 2.3 2.6 1.3 1.0 0.6 0.9 0.1 9.9
11 Herb Jones NOP 58 30.0 48.4 34.5 86.1 1.3 2.6 3.9 2.1 3.1 1.5 1.3 0.8 9.5
12 Tre Mann OKC 48 20.7 38.8 36.0 75.0 0.3 2.0 2.3 1.2 1.7 0.8 0.8 0.2 9.0
13 Alperen Sengun HOU 54 18.7 47.2 26.3 70.5 1.7 3.2 4.9 2.4 2.9 0.8 2.0 0.9 8.8
14 Bones Hyland DEN 49 17.6 36.6 34.3 87.3 0.2 2.5 2.7 2.0 2.1 0.5 1.2 0.3 8.6
15 Terry Taylor IND 17 18.1 61.2 36.4 70.0 2.9 3.1 5.9 1.5 1.8 0.2 0.4 0.2 8.5
16 Duane Washington, Jr. IND 32 19.4 36.3 33.6 75.0 0.1 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.3 0.5 1.1 0.0 8.3
17 Jonathan Kuminga GSW 50 15.0 50.3 32.0 68.3 0.6 2.4 2.9 0.7 1.9 0.4 1.0 0.3 8.3
18 Ayo Dosunmu CHI 57 26.2 52.2 40.6 67.7 0.3 2.5 2.9 3.1 2.3 0.7 1.3 0.4 8.2
19 Brandon Williams POR 4 13.9 42.1 37.5 68.4 0.2 0.8 1.0 2.2 1.0 0.0 1.2 0.0 8.0
20 Ziaire Williams MEM 43 21.9 44.7 28.9 79.3 0.3 1.6 1.9 0.9 2.0 0.6 0.6 0.2 7.5
21 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OKC 44 23.0 40.1 33.3 71.4 1.6 4.2 5.8 1.0 1.7 0.6 0.8 0.3 7.1
22 Aaron Wiggins OKC 37 22.3 46.7 30.1 70.6 0.9 2.6 3.4 1.0 1.9 0.7 0.8 0.2 7.0
23 Josh Christopher HOU 54 16.5 43.5 30.5 77.9 0.7 1.5 2.2 1.8 1.1 0.8 1.4 0.1 7.0
24 Corey Kispert WAS 56 20.6 42.9 32.1 87.0 0.7 1.9 2.6 1.1 1.1 0.4 0.6 0.3 6.9
25 Isaiah Jackson IND 24 11.5 60.2 33.3 65.3 1.2 1.9 3.2 0.3 2.2 0.5 0.8 1.1 6.9
26 B.J. Boston, Jr. LAC 43 15.0 37.2 29.9 85.2 0.3 2.0 2.3 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.6 0.3 6.6
27 Quentin Grimes NYK 40 17.4 42.1 39.8 64.7 0.6 1.4 1.9 0.9 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.2 6.3
28 Kessler Edwards BRK 32 23.4 39.8 34.7 83.3 1.0 3.1 4.1 0.7 1.9 0.7 1.1 0.5 6.3
29 Hassani Gravett ORL 8 21.4 47.4 42.3 75.0 0.1 2.5 2.6 2.5 1.6 0.6 1.1 0.1 6.2
30 Chaundee Brown ATL 5 20.7 31.2 33.3 83.3 0.2 3.0 3.2 0.8 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 6.2
31 Day'Ron Sharpe BRK 32 12.2 57.7 28.6 58.5 2.5 2.5 5.0 0.5 1.9 0.3 0.9 0.5 6.2
32 Omer Yurtseven MIA 44 13.9 54.0 14.3 63.6 1.7 4.1 5.8 1.0 1.7 0.3 0.8 0.4 6.1
33 Austin Reaves LAL 42 21.5 47.0 29.8 82.8 0.5 2.0 2.5 1.3 1.5 0.3 0.5 0.3 6.0
34 Keifer Sykes IND 22 18.3 35.0 29.9 85.7 0.3 1.5 1.8 2.0 1.7 0.4 1.2 0.2 5.9
35 Xavier Moon LAC 6 13.9 41.2 30.0 66.7 0.2 1.3 1.5 1.7 0.7 0.8 0.5 0.2 5.5
36 Luka Garza DET 29 11.7 44.4 34.1 64.3 1.7 1.3 3.0 0.6 1.7 0.3 0.6 0.1 5.2
37 James Bouknight CHA 28 10.6 35.3 34.7 87.1 0.8 1.0 1.7 0.8 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.0 5.0
38 David Duke BRK 21 16.2 36.1 24.3 81.0 1.4 1.8 3.2 0.8 1.7 0.7 0.4 0.3 5.0
39 Jose Alvarado NOP 33 12.8 42.2 30.5 74.1 0.3 1.1 1.4 2.1 1.3 1.0 0.6 0.2 4.9
40 Joshua Primo SAS 32 15.7 36.3 32.5 76.7 0.6 1.1 1.7 1.4 1.3 0.4 0.9 0.5 4.8
41 Jock Landale SAS 38 10.3 48.6 33.3 85.7 1.1 1.1 2.2 0.9 1.0 0.2 0.7 0.3 4.8
42 Trendon Watford POR 35 13.1 57.4 9.1 72.1 0.8 2.4 3.2 1.1 1.9 0.4 0.7 0.4 4.7
43 Cameron McGriff POR 3 15.3 35.7 33.3 100.0 2.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 4.7
44 Trevelin Queen HOU 8 8.6 44.8 36.4 100.0 0.6 1.1 1.8 0.4 0.8 0.6 0.9 0.0 4.6
45 Malcolm Hill CHI 17 11.6 46.9 38.2 78.6 0.6 1.2 1.9 0.3 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.2 4.1
46 Olivier Sarr OKC 5 12.3 50.0 25.0 75.0 0.2 2.4 2.6 0.4 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 4.0
47 Micah Potter DET 3 10.3 45.5 0.0 100.0 1.3 1.7 3.0 0.0 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 4.0
48 Lindell Wigginton MIL 12 9.6 51.7 50.0 55.6 0.2 1.2 1.3 0.6 0.8 0.3 0.6 0.1 3.9
49 Trey Murphy III NOP 43 12.2 34.0 34.3 85.7 0.7 1.4 2.1 0.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 3.8
50 Daishen Nix HOU 8 8.4 65.0 42.9 33.3 0.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.9 1.1 0.0 3.8
51 Greg Brown III POR 30 8.9 44.1 19.2 63.9 0.7 1.4 2.1 0.3 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 3.7
52 Keon Johnson POR 17 10.5 30.3 21.4 78.3 0.4 1.3 1.7 0.8 1.4 0.5 0.6 0.2 3.6
53 Dalano Banton TOR 51 11.5 40.7 26.1 61.8 0.6 1.5 2.1 1.6 1.1 0.5 1.0 0.2 3.5
54 Jared Butler UTA 28 7.6 40.9 36.2 58.3 0.1 0.7 0.8 1.2 1.0 0.3 0.8 0.2 3.4
55 Moses Moody GSW 37 9.9 38.1 31.0 78.3 0.3 1.1 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.2 3.4
56 Santi Aldama MEM 27 10.2 38.1 10.3 60.0 0.9 1.5 2.4 0.5 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 3.3
57 Sandro Mamukelashvili MIL 34 9.3 45.9 38.5 75.0 0.8 0.9 1.8 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.0
58 Charles Bassey PHI 23 7.3 63.8 0.0 75.0 1.0 1.7 2.7 0.3 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.7 3.0
59 Tre Scott CLE 2 5.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 3.0
60 Paris Bass PHX 2 3.7 33.3 0.0 100.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 3.0
61 Aleem Ford ORL 5 14.7 30.0 13.3 0.0 0.4 2.6 3.0 0.4 1.4 0.2 0.8 0.0 2.8
62 J.T. Thor CHA 23 10.0 44.2 26.9 71.4 0.5 1.1 1.6 0.8 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.4 2.7
63 Vit Krejci OKC 9 11.1 39.1 15.4 100.0 0.2 1.3 1.6 0.8 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 2.7
64 Lindy Waters III OKC 6 9.2 42.9 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 2.7
65 Isaiah Livers DET 3 9.4 27.3 28.6 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 2.7
66 Ja'Vonte Smart MIL 13 12.3 25.6 22.2 83.3 0.3 1.2 1.5 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.2 2.4
67 Justin Champagnie TOR 34 8.0 46.2 34.6 100.0 1.1 1.0 2.1 0.3 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.3
68 Neemias Queta SAC 10 5.6 39.1 0.0 60.0 1.1 0.8 1.9 0.4 1.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 2.1
69 Joe Wieskamp SAS 18 5.3 44.8 40.0 42.9 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 2.1
70 Craig Sword WAS 3 6.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 2.0
71 Ahmad Caver IND 1 0.8 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
72 Mac McClung CHI 1 2.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.0
73 Jalen Johnson ATL 15 4.5 50.0 37.5 66.7 0.0 1.1 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.1 1.9
74 Marko Simonovic CHI 9 3.9 26.7 20.0 72.7 0.6 0.6 1.1 0.0 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.9
75 Sam Hauser BOS 13 4.8 38.1 38.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.8
76 Ishmail Wainright PHX 31 7.2 37.3 31.2 42.9 0.6 0.6 1.2 0.3 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.8
77 Miles McBride NYK 23 6.7 26.7 18.2 75.0 0.1 0.7 0.7 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 1.8
78 Georgios Kalaitzakis MIL 9 5.3 45.5 50.0 44.4 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.9 0.1 0.4 0.1 1.8
79 Eugene Omoruyi DAL 4 4.5 40.0 50.0 50.0 0.5 1.2 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.8
80 McKinley Wright MIN 3 2.9 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.7
81 Kevin Pangos CLE 24 6.9 32.6 23.1 75.0 0.1 0.4 0.5 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.0 1.6
82 Isaiah Todd WAS 10 4.1 29.4 36.4 33.3 0.2 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.6
83 Rob Edwards OKC 2 5.4 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.5
84 R.J. Nembhard CLE 9 5.8 40.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.4
85 Usman Garuba HOU 15 7.0 33.3 15.4 50.0 0.6 1.7 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.4 1.3
86 Jeff Dowtin MIL 5 6.1 42.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.2 1.2
87 Myles Powell PHI 11 4.7 29.4 16.7 100.0 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.3 0.0 1.2
88 Leandro Bolmaro MIN 25 7.5 28.1 16.7 88.9 0.6 0.8 1.4 0.4 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.0 1.1
89 Marcus Garrett MIA 12 10.7 23.8 25.0 40.0 0.8 1.2 1.9 0.6 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 1.1
90 Petr Cornelie DEN 13 2.9 33.3 12.5 75.0 0.5 0.5 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.1 1.1
91 Kai Jones CHA 19 3.0 61.5 50.0 37.5 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.0 1.1
92 Jericho Sims NYK 21 7.9 69.2 0.0 75.0 0.9 1.4 2.2 0.2 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 1.0
93 Jaden Springer PHI 2 2.8 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.0
94 Braxton Key PHI 2 3.2 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0
95 Shaq Buchanan MEM 2 4.9 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.0
96 Carlik Jones DEN 5 4.7 11.1 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.8
97 Jarron Cumberland POR 3 4.1 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
98 Sharife Cooper ATL 11 3.2 21.4 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.6
99 Scottie Lewis CHA 2 3.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5
100 Jamorko Pickett DET 6 7.8 10.0 14.3 0.0 0.3 1.2 1.5 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.2 0.5

Par Florian Benfaid
