DeMarcus Cousins à Milwaukee !

Bucks kept an open roster spot, needed size and will bring Cousins into a strong culture on a non-guaranteed deal. Cousins played well for Clippers in significant stretches a season ago, and stayed in shape awaiting an opportunity. Now Cousins gets a deal on the defending champs. https://t.co/zDPHYje9Cq

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2021