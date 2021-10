Tout juste arrivé, Jonas Valanciunas prolonge pour 30 millions de dollars sur deux ans aux Pelicans

The two year $14.7M and $15.4M extension was the maximum that New Orleans could offer right now.

Valanciunas was traded in the offseason and the most he could sign for was a total of three seasons (including what was left on his contract) and a 5% raise. https://t.co/RpANzsodDZ

— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 20, 2021