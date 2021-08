Devin Booker de retour à Moss Point pour l’inauguration de deux parquets rénovés

NBA All-Star and Olympian Devin Booker makes a free throw on a court he helped bring to Moss Point, Mississippi.

Booker and 2k Foundations helped renovate two basketball courts in the city where he spent his high school career.

The court was designed by @MisterCtoons@WLOX pic.twitter.com/5gNL2fGfYh

— Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 28, 2021