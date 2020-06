Chris Silva dévasté par le décès de son mentor

View this post on Instagram

I remember when I just landed from over seas and you picked me up from the airport and my first English words to you was “Coach I go NBA” from that day it’s been ups and downs and you always been there! Whenever I was going through the best days of my life or nightmares! In High school I remember everyone had someone to come to senior night and I told you I will just walk by myself no big deal and you insisted to walk with me I wanted to spend my holidays alone and you insisted for me to come over and when I came it was mandatory fun, from those multiple times you earned my trust and all you made me part of your family and you became part of mine! It took me couple days to get my head a bit straight to make this post because I am not a social media guys but this comes from the I am missing you terribly coach Tom forever in my heart… words are won’t stop #bringthebacon