Programme du soir | Un match qui compte double entre les Lakers et les Warriors

Pour le reste, les Rockets reçoivent les Cavs dès 22h00 (beIN Sports 1) quand les Nets sont chez les Pacers à 00h00.
Rudy Gobert revient à Utah avec les Wolves (02h30, beIN Sports Max 4) quand la soirée se termine à Sacramento, où les Kings défient les Knicks à partir de 03h00.
Programme complet
22h00 | Houston – Cleveland (beIN Sports 1)
00h00 | Indiana – Brooklyn
00h00 | Philadelphie – Charlotte
00h00 | New Orleans – Portland
01h00 | Chicago – Washington
01h00 | Memphis – Oklahoma City
01h30 | LA Lakers – Golden State
02h30 | Utah – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h00 | Sacramento – New York