Programme du soir | Un match qui compte double entre les Lakers et les Warriors

Publié le 16/03/2024 à 21:30

NBA – Les Lakers reçoivent les Warriors à 01h30 pour un match très important pour le classement. Et Stephen Curry devrait faire son retour…

programme du soirPour le reste, les Rockets reçoivent les Cavs dès 22h00 (beIN Sports 1) quand les Nets sont chez les Pacers à 00h00.

Rudy Gobert revient à Utah avec les Wolves (02h30, beIN Sports Max 4) quand la soirée se termine à Sacramento, où les Kings défient les Knicks à partir de 03h00.

Programme complet

22h00 | Houston – Cleveland (beIN Sports 1)
00h00 | Indiana – Brooklyn
00h00 | Philadelphie – Charlotte
00h00 | New Orleans – Portland
01h00 | Chicago – Washington
01h00 | Memphis – Oklahoma City
01h30 | LA Lakers – Golden State
02h30 | Utah – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h00 | Sacramento – New York

