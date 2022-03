Le All-Star Game 2023 retiré au Jazz ?

"Never let a problem to be solved become more important than a person to be loved."

We need to love these kids.

This bill was rushed, flawed, and won’t hold up over time. I'm hopeful we can find a better way.

Regardless, to all in the LGBTQ+ community, you're safe with us. https://t.co/Ct3eYBPbXK

— Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) March 23, 2022