Les Pelicans sur la piste de Kyle Lowry ?

There is rising buzz New Orleans plans to enter the race for free agent-to-be Kyle Lowry, league sources say.

There will be several Lowry suitors but it's clear why the Pels, desperate to help Zion Williamson reach the playoffs, would want in.

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 19, 2021