NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
CHA
BOS0:00
CLE
ORL0:00
DET
NYK0:00
ATL
SAC0:30
BRO
CHI0:30
TOR
LAL0:30
NOR
IND1:00
MIN
DEN2:30
POR
OKC3:00
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Les retrouvailles entre les Wolves et les Nuggets

Publié le 1/11/2024 à 21:38 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Gros programme ce vendredi soir avec notamment, à 02h30, le remake de la demi-finale de conférence Ouest entre les Wolves et les Nuggets.

Programme du soirEn amont, les Hornets de Tidjane Salaün font face aux Celtics à 00h00 et le Magic débute la vie sans Paolo Banchero à Cleveland quand Zaccharie Risacher et les Hawks défient les Kings à partir de 00h30.

Les Lakers rendent eux visite aux Raptors (00h30, beIN Sports 1) quand des Pelicans déplumés reçoivent les Pacers à 01h00 (beIN Sports Max 5) et que le Thunder va tenter de conserver son invincibilité à Portland (03h00).

Programme complet

00h00 | Charlotte – Boston
00h00 | Cleveland – Orlando
00h00 | Detroit – New York
00h30 | Atlanta – Sacramento
00h30 | Brooklyn – Chicago
00h30 | Toronto – LA Lakers (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | New Orleans – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 5)
02h30 | Minnesota – Denver
03h00 | Portland – Oklahoma City

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Denver Nuggets en 1 clic

Minnesota Timberwolves en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés