Programme du soir | Les retrouvailles entre les Wolves et les Nuggets

En amont, les Hornets de Tidjane Salaün font face aux Celtics à 00h00 et le Magic débute la vie sans Paolo Banchero à Cleveland quand Zaccharie Risacher et les Hawks défient les Kings à partir de 00h30.
Les Lakers rendent eux visite aux Raptors (00h30, beIN Sports 1) quand des Pelicans déplumés reçoivent les Pacers à 01h00 (beIN Sports Max 5) et que le Thunder va tenter de conserver son invincibilité à Portland (03h00).
Programme complet
00h00 | Charlotte – Boston
00h00 | Cleveland – Orlando
00h00 | Detroit – New York
00h30 | Atlanta – Sacramento
00h30 | Brooklyn – Chicago
00h30 | Toronto – LA Lakers (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | New Orleans – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 5)
02h30 | Minnesota – Denver
03h00 | Portland – Oklahoma City