Course au MVP : Kevin Durant vote Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant on injuries affecting his MVP candidacy: "It doesn't validate me as a player. I know what I can do"

On his MVP vote: "I would go between Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant – those are my top 3, I would probably go Joel. Could throw Jokic in there but I'd go Joel" pic.twitter.com/1uBavo0W9p

— Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 19, 2022