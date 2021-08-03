LA Lakers : Talen Horton-Tucker prolonge, Kendrick Nunn arrive

Les Lakers avancent très vite lors de cette « free agency » 2021, et leur effectif est quasiment bouclé.
Après avoir signé les arrivées de plusieurs vétérans (Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard…), et Malik Monk, ils ont ainsi prolongé Talen Horton-Tucker pour 32 millions de dollars sur trois ans.
Restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a three-year, $32M deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agents @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and Lucas Newton tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
Et les Lakers ont également finalisé l’arrivée de Kendrick Nunn pour 10 millions de dollars sur deux ans, la deuxième année étant une « player option » ! L’arrière du Heat a d’ailleurs refusé des offres plus lucratives.
Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Lakers, his agent Adam Pensack tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021
L’EFFECTIF DES LAKERS, VERSION 2021/22
MENEURS : Russell Westbrook
ARRIERES/AILIERS : LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, Alfonzo McKinnie
INTERIEURS : Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2019-20
|LAL
|6
|14
|46.7
|30.8
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|1.2
|1.0
|1.7
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|5.7
|2020-21
|LAL
|65
|20
|45.8
|28.2
|77.5
|0.4
|2.2
|2.6
|2.8
|2.0
|1.0
|1.6
|0.3
|9.0
|Total
|71
|20
|45.9
|28.5
|76.7
|0.4
|2.1
|2.5
|2.6
|1.9
|1.0
|1.6
|0.3
|8.7