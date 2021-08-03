Tokyo
LA Lakers : Talen Horton-Tucker prolonge, Kendrick Nunn arrive

Publié le 3 août 2021 à 23:06 Twitter Facebook

NBA – L’effectif de Los Angeles est quasiment bouclé avec la prolongation de Talen Horton-Tucker et la signature de Kendrick Nunn.

Les Lakers avancent très vite lors de cette « free agency » 2021, et leur effectif est quasiment bouclé.

Après avoir signé les arrivées de plusieurs vétérans (Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard…), et Malik Monk, ils ont ainsi prolongé Talen Horton-Tucker pour 32 millions de dollars sur trois ans.

Et les Lakers ont également finalisé l’arrivée de Kendrick Nunn pour 10 millions de dollars sur deux ans, la deuxième année étant une « player option » ! L’arrière du Heat a d’ailleurs refusé des offres plus lucratives.

L’EFFECTIF DES LAKERS, VERSION 2021/22

MENEURS : Russell Westbrook
ARRIERES/AILIERS : LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, Alfonzo McKinnie
INTERIEURS : Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard

Talen Horton-Tucker Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2019-20 LAL 6 14 46.7 30.8 50.0 0.3 0.8 1.2 1.0 1.7 1.3 1.0 0.2 5.7
2020-21 LAL 65 20 45.8 28.2 77.5 0.4 2.2 2.6 2.8 2.0 1.0 1.6 0.3 9.0
Total   71 20 45.9 28.5 76.7 0.4 2.1 2.5 2.6 1.9 1.0 1.6 0.3 8.7

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
